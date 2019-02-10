Five Minors Charged with Murdering Musician

Five minors are being charged with criminal homicide, in connection with the murder of a Nashville-area musician.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets was robbed and shot to death in front of his home on Thursday afternoon.

They have arrested and charged Roniyah McKnight, 14, Diamond Lewis, 15, and Decorrius Wright, 16 — in addition to a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy — with Yorlet’s murder. He played in a rock band called Carverton, according to the Nashville Police Department.

Under Tennessee law, the three oldest suspects can be identified because they are over the age of 13.

Authorities say the suspects were inside a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck in an alley that runs behind the musician’s home.

They “interacted” briefly with him before taking his wallet and demanding his car keys. One of the minors then shot Yorlet when he refused.

The victim was able to make it back inside his home. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday evening, investigators found the pick-up truck and arrested the suspects at a Wal-Mart.

Two loaded 9-mm pistols were also recovered, as was a Hyundai Santa Fe that they used to get to the store.

Yorlets’ bandmates posted:

“On February 7, 2019 we lost our brother, best friend and bandmate Kyle Yorlets. We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us. We are heartbroken. Our condolences for this family and loved ones and all the lives that he touched. We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay.”