Five New Surveillance Videos Released From Day of Mass School Shooting in Parkland

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released five exterior surveillance videos from the day of the Parkland school mass shooting.

On Valentine’s Day Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire on students and teachers killing 17 and injuring more.

One video shows that the SWAT team with high-power weapons arrived on campus after Cruz had already left the scene.

The move comes after the Florida Supreme Court upheld the decision to release the videos. Students’ faces have been blurred out from the videos.

