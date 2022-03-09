Five shows on all-star Beatles tribute tour postponed after member of “band’s team” tests positive for COVID

21st Century Artists, Inc.

Things have not gone so fab for the recently launched “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles” tour: Five consecutive shows have been postponed after someone associated with the participating musicians tested positive for COVID-19.

As previously reported, the trek features Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, founding Moody Blues and Wings member Denny Laine, Badfinger‘s Joey Molland, and former Chicago singer/bassist Jason Scheff performing songs from The Beatles‘ Rubber Soul and Revolver albums, as well as select tunes from their own careers.

According to a post on Rundgren’s Facebook page, the concerts were postponed “out of an abundance of caution…due to an individual on the band’s team having tested positive for COVID.”

The affected shows had been scheduled for March 5 in Westbury, New York; March 7 in Red Bank, New Jersey; March 8 in Annapolis, Maryland; March 9 in Medford, Massachusetts; and March 10 in Derry, New Hampshire.

The concerts will be rescheduled and tickets that have been already purchased will be honored for the new dates. More details will be announced soon.

The next scheduled date on the tour is a March 11 show in Staten Island, New York. The trek currently is slated to wrap up on March 27 in Kansas, City, Missouri.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.