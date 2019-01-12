FL college police officer arrested for sexual battery, extortion, stalking family member

A police officer for Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland has been arrested for sexual battery, extortion and aggravated stalking of a family member, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Winfred “Carl” Stocks, Jr., 57, was arrested around Thursday and submitted his resignation at the time of his arrest.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the victim approached a deputy on Wednesday, revealing what Stocks had allegedly been doing to her since the fall of 2012.

Additionally, the victim provided text messages from the past six months that showed Stocks controlling and influencing her with intimidation, isolation, and humiliation, according to the press release.

The victim told deputies that Stocks repeatedly harassed and cyberstalked her through text message.

“Carl Stocks betrayed this woman, and he betrayed his oath as a police officer to protect people. He systematically controlled the victim by maliciously stalking, threatening, and both verbally and physically controlling her for sex,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to the arrest report, Stocks used “force or violence likely to cause serious personal injury” to batter the woman sexually.

The arrest report also said that Stocks “verbally and by written communication, maliciously threatened” the victim into having sex with him by threatening to publicly share nude photos of her, which he took without her knowledge.

Stocks was an employee of the university for two years and previously retired from the Nashville Metro Police Department where he worked from 1994 to 2011.