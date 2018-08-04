FL Democrats call for repeal of ‘stand your ground law’

The latest ‘stand your ground’ incident has sparked controversy amongst lawmakers in the state of Florida.

Michael Drejka, 47, fatally shot Markeis McGlockton after a confrontation with the the 28-year-old’s girlfriend earlier this month.

Drejka who has his fire-arms permit told police he shot McGlockton because he was in fear for his life.

The Sheriff’s Office did not charge Drejka citing he had protection under Florida’s ‘stand your ground law.’

The law allows people to use deadly force without retreating if they believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm.

Following the Sheriff’s Office decision Democratic lawmakers are reportedly trying to use an uncommon state law to try to force Florida Legislature’s to repeal the the controversial law.

Democrats began the process by asking Secretary of State Ken Detzner to officially poll legislators on whether they would support holding a special session to amend or repeal the law, according to reports.

A three-fifths vote of ‘yes’ by Legislatures would result in a special session.

However, it seems unlikely due to Republicans rejecting a similar request in the past.

