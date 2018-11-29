FL deputies arrest sex offender Santa Claus

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a registered sex offender for allegedly playing Santa Claus at Christmas events and parties.

Robert Kendel is accused of dressing up as Santa Claus for Christmas celebrations involving children.

The 48-year-old was convicted of sexual battery with a victim under 12 years old in 1993.

Deputies placed Kendel under arrest following a sting operation.

An anonymous tip led deputies to Craigslist advertisement placed by Kendel, the arrest report says.

Kendel’s profile had three pictures featuring him dressed as father Christmas; one photo included a child sitting on his lap.

They reportedly posed as someone interested in hiring Kendel for an event and contacted him through the phone number on the Craigslist ad.

Kendel agreed to pose as Santa during an event at an Orlando park for an $80 fee, according to the report.

Deputies say Kendel provided a receipt for his services, which was signed “Santa Bob.”

Kendel was arrested at the staged event while he was taking group photos in his Santa attire.

He told deputies he was trying to make extra money for his family.

Kendel is charged with a felony sex offender violation.