FL Deputy rescues 3-year-old from hot car

Thursday, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office near Sanford, Florida released dramatic footage of a deputy rescuing a 3-year-old girl from a hot vehicle.

Deputy Bill Dunn told Inside Edition he did not think the child was alive when he had gotten to her.

However, the girl became responsive once Dunn blasted the air conditioning with her in his patrol car.

Dunn then turned his sirens on and rushed the toddler to the hospital.

The child is home and reportedly doing much better.

Deputy Dunn was even able to meet the child whose life he saved.

