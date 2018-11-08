FL Governor & Senate races within recount margin

Tuesday evening, Republican candidates Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott defeated their Democratic opponents to become the Governor and Senator of Florida.

However, the Florida governor’s race is heading to a machine recount, and the U.S. Senate race will face a lengthier manual recount after the results of yesterday’s race.

The race for Senator between Rick Scott and Bill Nelson was tight but the Republican candidate won by the skin of his teeth with a less than 35,000-vote lead over Nelson, with 50.2 percent of the vote compared to Nelson’s 49.8 percent of the vote.

Nelson released a statement asking for a recount with the margin close enough to trigger an automatic recount in Florida.

Tuesday evening, Gillum succeeded to DeSantis, however, his campaign released a statement Thursday saying it is making sure every vote gets counted.

“On Tuesday night, the Gillum for Governor campaign operated with the best information available about the number of outstanding ballots left to count. Since that time, it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported. Our campaign, along with our attorney Barry Richard, is monitoring the situation closely and is ready for any outcome, including a state-mandated recount. Mayor Gillum started his campaign for the people, and we are committed to ensuring every single vote in Florida is counted.”

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Division of Elections website 38,000 votes separate the two candidates, or .47 percent, which meets the 0.5 percent margin for a state-mandated recount.