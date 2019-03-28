FL hate crime suspects shoot at kids buying candy

Two men are facing hate crime charges after shooting at a 16-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister before shouting racial slurs at them in Lake County, Florida, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they were called the scene on March 17. after James Reidnauer, 30, and Brent van Besien, 33, shot at the children, who were walking home from a convenience store.

Michelle Sabb, the victims’ mother, told Channel 9 on Wednesday that her children had gone to a BP gas station to buy candy, as part of their daily routine.

“There is a path behind all of the homes on this road that all the children take to the bus stop,” Sabb said. “The bus stop is in front of the church over here on Goose Prairie (Road), and that’s the route they take anywhere.”

Reidnauer and van Besien fired at least two shots, one near the girl’s foot and one in the air, before shouting slurs at the biracial children, police say.

The children suffered no injuries and ran home after the incident.

Reidnauer and van Besien were arrested on enhanced hate crime charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.