Florida police arrested a man for attacking two McDonald’s employees on New Year’s Eve.

Witnesses captured now-viral footage of the incident.

Daniel Taylor, 40, allegedly became violent because he was angry about a policy that required straws to be requested at the counter.

Two female employees were involved in the incident, and one was injured, according to the arrest report.

Taylor is charged with two counts of battery.

No other information is available at this time.