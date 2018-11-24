FL man arrested for having sex with miniature pony

A Florida man has admitted to having sex with a miniature horse four times, according to police.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Anthony Sardo, of Citra earlier this week after witnesses reportedly saw the suspect having sex with the animal last month, the sheriff’s office said.

A relative of Sardo owns the miniature pony named Jackie G.

Sardo said he used a condom with the animal because he didn’t want to get a disease.

According to the sheriff’s office, he said he was a sick man and knew what he did was wrong.

Sardo is facing four counts of bestiality/sexual contact with an animal and was taken to the Marion County Jail.

It is unclear at this time whether the animal was taken away from its owner.

