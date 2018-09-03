FL man charged in ‘stand your ground’ shooting breaks silence behind bars

Monday, the Florida man charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting an unarmed black man in a parking lot in Clearwater, Florida spoke out for the first time behind bars.

Michael Drejka shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton in July after a dispute over a handicap parking space.

The dispute began when Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend drove into a “handicapped” parking spot while he walked into a convenience store.

Drejka became frustrated when he saw McGlockton’s girlfriend illegally parked in the handicapped spot, and the two started yelling at each other after the customer complained about her parking there, according to deputies.

As a result, McGlockton walked outside and shoved Drejka to the ground, while on the ground, he pulled his gun, for which he had a concealed weapons permit, and fatally shot McGlockton in the chest.

Initially, the 47-year-old initially avoided arrest after Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri did not pursue charges citing he was protected under Florida’s “stand your ground” self-defense law.

However, the Sheriff did say the district attorney would make the final decision on whether to press charges resulting with the filing of charges weeks later.

