FL man fakes robbery to get out of work

A Polk County man called 911 Tuesday with an elaborate robbery story in hopes of getting out of work.

Police say 32-year-old Brian Anderson told 911 dispatchers that two gun-wielding men stole his phone, money, and necklace, then threw the phone on the ground before driving off in a black Ford Crown Victoria.

When cops arrived at the scene, they quickly realized none of Anderson’s claims were true.

Anderson admitted that he made the entire story up to avoid working his scheduled shift at Hardee’s restaurant.

Anderson was arrested on charges of giving false information to police.

He did not, however, have to go to work.