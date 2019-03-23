FL man gets 18 months for threatening Congress members

A Florida man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening several U.S. Congress members.

Thursday, 36-year-old Richard Mel Phillips was sentenced Ocala federal court after pleading guilty to transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce in November.

Prosecutors say Phillips made several calls last year, however, the criminal complaint didn’t cite any of the elected officials.

Records show Phillips left one Congress member a voicemail last August saying that he planned to travel to the member’s home district to shoot the person.

He also threated to “slaughter” any law enforcement officers who’d try and stop him.

Phillips was arrested last September at his Fruitland Park home, near Orlando.

