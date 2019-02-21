FL mayor arrested for shooting at deputies serving warrant

Port Richey Mayor Dale Glen Massad was arrested Thursday after firing shots at deputies who were instructed to serve a search warrant at his Florida home.

Around 4:40 a.m. officials “announced their presence” and attempted to enter the residence, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

The 68-year-old then fired two rounds at law enforcement officers who did not return fire.

No injuries were reported, and Massad was taken into custody shortly after.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a press conference that Massad is a known drug user and is suspected of being under the influence when the incident occurred.

He also said the suspect made statements about not returning to jail during his arrest.

Nocco commended law enforcement for the handling of the arrest while stressing the severity of the situation before concluding the press conference.

“He’s lucky he’s not dead. Every day those members put their lives on the line. They’re lucky to go home.”

In a separate case, Massad is accused of practicing medicine inside his home despite having his medical license revoked in 1992, reports say.

He may face multiple charges of attempted homicide against law enforcement officials in addition to possible charges in that separate case.

No other information is available at this time.