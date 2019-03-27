FL mom charged after 3-year-old nearly drowns in hotel hot tub

A woman in Florida is facing charges including neglect after her 3-year-old son nearly drowned in a Daytona Beach resort hot tub while she was allegedly intoxicated, police say.

Sunday evening, the boy and his twin brother were in their mother 36-year-old Apryl Connolly’s care when the nearly fatal drowning occurred around 10 p.m. at Perry’s Ocean Edge Resort in Daytona Beach.

“At the time, the boy’s father left both children in the custody of the defendant who was seated at the table,” the affidavit said. “A short time later, he saw people jumping in the hot tub and exiting the water with the victim.”

Surveillance footage released by authorities, which has no sound, showed the children standing unsupervised on the hot tub’s interior seat before one boy steps into the middle of the hot tub and goes underwater.

Florida woman faces neglect charges after her 3-year-old son nearly drowned in a hot tub while she was intoxicated, authorities say. https://t.co/x3M0wIrP6X pic.twitter.com/F7VmZIEf7W — ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2019

Hotel staff saw one of the boys drowning via surveillance footage and alerted a staff member who turned the hot tub jets off, and then jumped in and pulled the child out and began CPR.

The child was pulled out of the water about 2 minutes after he went under the water.

Police say the 3-year-old did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

Another woman who was at the resort took over CPR until the child began to breathe on his own.

The child was then rushed to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

The mother and father, both present at the time of the incident, allegedly admitted to consuming marijuana, alcohol, and oxycodone.

As of Tuesday, the boy is in stable condition, and Connolly is in jail without bond, according to police.