FL mom jailed after police find children alone and home with feces, flies

Sara Nicole Resko faces six counts of child neglect in what Central Florida investigators say is one of the worst child neglect cases they’ve ever seen.

Tuesday, authorities found two young children wandering the streets alone in Resko’s neighborhood prompting an investigation into the 30-year-old mother.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the children wandering the streets were ages 2 and 4, the two-year-old girl had no clothes on from the waist down, and both were infested with lice.

Investigators found more children who were supposed to be in Resko’s care but instead were riding bicycles in the neighborhood.

The children told deputies Resko left them home alone while she went to work.

Deputies waited at the family home for 90 minutes before she returned claiming to have only left for a few minutes, but kept changing her story, the Sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Resko’s home had no running water, food, or electricity.

Additionally, deputies noticed the floor of the family home was covered in feces, flies, and that the mattresses on the floor had no linens.

Upon her arrest, investigators learned of two prior incidents involving unsupervised children.

The first incident occurred in April 2017, the other in February of this year when the Department of Children and Families reportedly ordered Resko not to leave the children in the care of her 13-year-old.

DCF took all six children into custody following the most recent incident.

Rusko is currently being held on a $12,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

