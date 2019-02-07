FL politician resigns over allegations of groping, licking man’s face

Madeira Beach City Commissioner Nancy Oakley resigned from her position Tuesday after facing allegations of sexual harassment, including groping and licking a man’s face.

Nancy Oakley was fined $5,000 the state ethics commission for allegedly sexually harassing former city manager Shane Crawford.

The state ethics committee also called on the governor to issue her a public reprimand.

Oakley claims in her resignation letter that she is innocent and plans to appeal the ethics violation ruling, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Crawford, a former city manager, filed the ethics complaint against Oakley two years ago, saying she’d sexually harassed him by licking his face and groping him at a public event.

He and his wife who had been fired as city clerk were granted a severance package of about $125,000.