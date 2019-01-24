FL Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigns after blackface photos surface

The newly-appointed secretary of state for Governor Ron DeSantis has resigned after photos surfaced showing him in blackface dressed up as a Hurricane Katrina victim during a private Halloween party 14 years ago.

DeSantis selected 49-year-old Mike Ertel on Dec. 28 to replace Ken Detzner, who served as former Gov. Rick Scott’s Secretary of State since 2012.

Michael Ertel, the newly appointed secretary of state of Gov. Ron DeSantis, has resigned after photos emerged of him posing as a Hurricane Katrina victim in blackface at a private Halloween party 14 years ago https://t.co/xjSXbWEVIK pic.twitter.com/Zz131mPSYN — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 24, 2019

In the photo above Ertel, a white man is seen in blackface makeup and red lipstick, wearing earrings and a New Orleans Saints bandanna, and falsies under a purple T-shirt that had “Katrina Victim” written on it.

The photos obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat were shown to the Governor’s Office on Thursday morning.

Ertel gave a presentation Thursday morning on election litigation before a House subcommittee. He submitted his resignation in an email around 2 p.m.

“I am submitting my resignation as Florida secretary of state effective immediately,” he wrote. “It has been an honor to serve you and the voters of Florida.”

Governor DeSantis called the situation “unfortunate” and confirmed that he had accepted Ertel’s resignation.