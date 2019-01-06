FL Stripper Arrested for Threatening Mass Shooting

A stripper in the Lakeland, Florida area is in trouble for threatening to commit a mass shooting.

According to police, 31-year-old Brein Basarich used social media to announce her homicidal urges under the username “taking-lives.”

An arrest affidavit explains that she discussed finding a bar or club that only had one entrance and exit, and that she was planning to purchase an AR-15 “soonish.”

She wrote on Tumblr, “I had a vision… of a very public place, only one way in and one way out. Preferably a bar/club on a busy night. 2019 has a lot in store if my plans go according!”

Additionally, when another user asked Basarich if she ever had urges to kill, the response was, “… A lot of us have urges, whether they will admit or not is the question. So yes, I have.”

Basarich is now charged with a written threat to kill or injure others.

It is unknown if she has an attorney at this time.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Saudi Women Now Receive Text Notification of Divorce Disney, AT&T Ready to Challenge Netflix with Streaming Suspect Charged in “Mistaken” Fatal Shooting of TX Child Pentagon Chief of Staff Sweeney Resigns UPDATED: Children Killed in Crash ID’d; Truck Driver Had Citations Shutdown Negotiations Stall; What is Open and Closed
Comments