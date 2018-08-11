FL Supreme Court block execution in Miami-Dade murder

The Florida Supreme Court has indefinitely put on hold Tuesday’s scheduled execution of Death Row inmate Jose Antonio Jimenez convicted of murdering of a 63-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County nearly 26 years ago.

Friday evening, the court issued a unanimous order granting the stay of execution request by Jimenez’s lawyer, Marty McClain.

In July, Governor Rick Scott ordered Jimenez, now 54, to be put to death by lethal injection and scheduled the execution for Tuesday.

Jimenez’s execution would have been the first since the lethal injection of Eric Branch in February.

Branch reportedly screamed after being injected with the anesthetic etomidate, the first of the state’s triple-drug lethal injection protocol.

In a motion for a stay of execution filed this week, McClain raised several issues, including the fact that he discovered 80 pages of records related to the investigation into the Oct. 2, 1992, death of Phyllis Minas that the North Miami Police Department had not provided to Jimenez’s lawyers previously.

McClain was given full access to the documents on July 30., which only gave him ten days to find information to overturn his client’s execution.

“The new documents show dishonest cops, and the conviction is premised on Ojeda telling the truth,” McClain told The News Service of Florida in a telephone interview Friday evening.

Justices did not cite a reason in Friday’s official ruling.

