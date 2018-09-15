FL taco bell employee fired for refusing service to English-speaking customer

The fast-food-chain taco bell fired a Spanish-speaking taco bell employee after a video displaying her refusing to serve an English-speaking customer went viral via Facebook.

“No habla ingles!” Hialeah Taco Bell employee fired for refusing to take order from customer who doesn’t speak Spanish. Watch full video here: https://t.co/rp2Pjo6oc7 pic.twitter.com/XWXtU2hZHa — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) September 14, 2018

The video shows the employee at the restaurant’s Hialeah location appearing to become irritated when customer Alexandria Montgomery attempted to place an order in English.

Montgomery then asked to speak with the manager in which the employee, who identifies herself in the video as Luisa, replied in Spanish: “She is in her house sleeping.”

The employee went on to seemingly dismiss Montgomery by saying “honey, I have a car behind you,” and closing the window.

She then threatens to call the police before the customer eventually leaves with no service.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening around 10:30 p.m., according to reports.

Hialeah is located north of Miami International Airport and is an area known for having mostly Latino residents.

In a statement, Taco Bell said, “This individual no longer works for the brand.”

A spokesperson told the EL Nuevo Herald that “this does not meet our customer service expectations” and “We have worked quickly to resolve with the customer to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

