FL teen accused of murdering mother then staging robbery

Police say a 15-year-old Florida boy was charged in his mother’s strangulation death after her body was found buried at a nearby church.

Gregory Ramos was arrested early Saturday after the body of 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger was found under a church fire pit, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The teenager killed his mother following an argument about his school grades, according to police.

Deputies say the suspect admitted to the crime following his arrest.

Gregory spent around 30 minutes killing his mother after she survived the first strangulation attempt.

He then used a wheelbarrow to load her body into a van, and he buried her at River City Church early Friday, according to police.

Following the murder, Gregory called friends to help stage a break up to cover up the crime.

He initially told deputies his mother was missing and now faces multiple murder charges.

The two 17-year-old friends who participated in the alleged cover-up face multiple charges.