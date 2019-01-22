FL toddler surrenders to police during father’s arrest

A video of a barefoot 2-year-old walking towards armed police officers with her arms up has now gone viral.

Footage from the incident which took place in Tallahassee, Florida shows the toddler emerging from a pickup truck after it was pulled over by law enforcement on suspicion of shoplifting.

Two men were handcuffed at the scene while a woman was in the car.

One of the men is reportedly the young girl’s father, who was arrested at the scene.

The young girl mimicked her father’s behavior following his arrest.

Witnesses initially claimed police were pointing a gun at the toddler.

However, the Tallahassee Police Department released the dash cam video to assure the public that the situation was handled “care and compassion.”

Police also said the video shows that officers pointed their weapons at the vehicle, not the child.

A one-year-old remained in the vehicle during the incident, and both children were given to their mother who was at the scene.