FL woman allegedly lived with boyfriends dismembered body for months

A 47-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering her boyfriend, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Penny Rebecca Pospisil is now facing charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a dead body in the death of her boyfriend.

On Dec. 30, a tip from other law enforcement agents led Sumter police to find the dismembered body of 55-year-old Anthony Franklin Mitchell inside a camper trailer at Wickham Park Campground in Melbourne.

Officials determined that Mitchell’s cause of death was homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Pospisil and Mitchell were reportedly living in the trailer together before his death.

An investigation into the matter began in September of 2018 after various reports from neighbors of a “foul smell” led to Pospisil moving from Sumter County to Melbourne.

The Sheriff’s Office says neighbors in the new area continued to complain about a foul smell coming from the trailer, and that no one had ever seen Pospisil who was supposed to pay a lot fee to “live” in the area.

Police obtained a search warrant for the trailer after being called to Wickham Park on Dec. 30 for a wellness check after no one had seen her for a long time and because her lot free was overdue, the sheriff’s office said.

At the scene, officers noticed the foul odor and discovered Mitchell’s dismembered body in the advanced stages of decomposition.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mitchell was killed on August 23, 2018, in Lake Panasoffkee.

Pospisil then dismembered his body inside the trailer and took “significant steps” to cover up the crime and the decomposing remains she left behind, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mitchell reportedly last spoke to members of his family on August 22, 2018.

Pospisil was allegedly already telling people he had passed away at this time.

On Friday, Sumter County detectives worked with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to conduct surveillance on the home they believed Pospisil was residing.

She was arrested upon arrival of the vetted location and booked into the Brevard County Jail, where she’s being held without bond.