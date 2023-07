Taco Bell has announced that after 5-long years, it’s bringing back the Beefy Crunch Taco with Flamin’ Hot Fritos. In March, the chain held another poll asking Taco Bell Rewards Members to choose to bring back either the Beefy Crunch Burrito or Cool Ranch Doritos Tacos. The Beefy Crunch Burrito won with 59.9% of the vote. The Beefy Crunch Taco features beef, Flamin’ Hot Fritos, reduced-fat sour cream, rice, and nacho cheese sauce wrapped in a warm tortilla and dropping on August 3.