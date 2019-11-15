Flamin Hot Kettle Cooked Lay’s Are Coming

If you like your snacks flaming hot, you’re going to love the fact that Lay’s is about to release Flaming Hot Kettle Cooked Lay’s potato chips.

A snack Instagrammer, yes there is such a thing, posted a picture of the chips and described them as “total fire.”

Lays has confirmed that the chips will be available just in time for the big game in February.

Are you a fan of “flaming hot” snacks? What’s your favorite “flaming hot” snack?