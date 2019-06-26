Flash Gordon Movie Being Developed for Disney

Now that Disney has access to Fox’s huge catalog of characters, they’re moving forward to make an animated Flash Gordon film and have hired Taika Waititi. Deadline is reporting that the “Thor: Ragnarok” director will also write and develop the film as well. Efforts to bring Flash Gordon to the big screen have been hard since the 1980 film, but many say an animated version of the character just makes more sense. Do you know the Flash Gordon theme song? What other classic sci-fi character needs to have a movie?