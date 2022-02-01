‘Flashdance’ Reboot Coming to Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced a series reboot of Flashdance.

The creator of Dear White People, Justin Simien has come on board to direct the series.

The show “is set to revolve around a young Black woman with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself.”

No word on casting for the show, but it is reported that the show will be written by Good Girls Revolt, Tracy McMillan and The L Word’s Angela Robinson will serve as executive producer.

What 80’s movie would you like to see rebooted?