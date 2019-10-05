Fleetwood Mac Announce Final Show Of Massive World Tour

Fleetwood Mac has been on the road for the better part of the last two years. They have performed 80 concerts in 8 countries. Their world tour has an end in sight. The band announced the final concert will take place on November 16th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mick Fleetwood said, “When we started this tour I was quoted as talking about the amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents, and it has proven true every night at every show across the globe on this tour.” If you can make it to Vegas, the tickets go on sale on Friday, October 11th. Do you think this is the last time they will take on a tour of this magnitude?