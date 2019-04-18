Fleetwood Mac announces rescheduled tour dates

Randee St. Nicholas

Randee St. NicholasFleetwood Mac have announced rescheduled dates for the North American shows they were forced to cancel due to Stevie Nicks' recent bout with the flu.

The rescheduled shows start October 28 in Boston and run through November 12 in Edmonton, Alberta. That show will serve as the official end of the group's current world tour.

All previously held tickets will be honored for the new dates, but new tickets will also be put on sale. The band's October 30 show in Quebec City will go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. local time; tickets for the other shows are on sale now.

The next leg of the band's tour, which starts June 6, will take them to Europe and the U.K. They'll tour Australia and New Zealand starting in August through September, and then return to North America for those final rescheduled shows.

Here are the dates:

10/28 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

10/30 -- Quebec City, QC, Centre Videotron

11/1 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

11/3 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

11/7 -- Winnipeg, MB, Bell MTS Place

11/10 -- Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 -- Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.