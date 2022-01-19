Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood to produce Fox music drama

Ethan Miller/WireImage

Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood is set to executive produce the music drama 13 Songs, currently in development at Fox, according to Deadline.

The series reportedly follows an aging rock star who’s diagnosed with terminal cancer. Given just a few months to live, he reconnects with his old band to write and record 13 final songs as a final love letter to his fans and hopefully leave his mark on the world forever.

Will Reiser, who wrote the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-led comedy feature 50/50, will script the project, along with American Soul creator Jonathan Prince.

It will be directed by Jonathan Levine, who directed Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers.

Additionally, Fleetwood “will lend his creative and musical voice” to the project, according Deadline.

13 Songs is the latest in a series of musical dramas being prepped at Fox, along with Monarch, the country music family dynasty series starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, and Icon, an anthology drama series profiling some of the world’s biggest music legends, starting with country music duo The Judds.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.