Fleetwood Mac Memorabilia Up For Sale

Rare Fleetwood Mac memorabilia is going up for auction later this week in England.

The items were previously owned by the band’s former manager and agent, Clifford Adams.

There will be hundreds of items up for auction, including a personal letter Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green wrote to Adams, in which he explains why he walked away from the band and decided to give away his possessions.

Adams says, “My archive is unique. There has never been anything like this available to buy in the band’s history. It’s the ultimate archive to own if you’re a Fleetwood Mac fan or considering writing a book about them.”

The auction is set to take place at Hansons Auctioneers in Kent, England, tomorrow.

Get more info at the-saleroom.com.

