Fleetwood Mac premieres unreleased 1977 "Gold Dust Woman" performance from upcoming 'Live' reissue

Fleetwood Mac has made available a previously unreleased performance of the Rumours gem “Gold Dust Woman” as an advance track from the upcoming expanded reissue of the band’s 1980 concert album, Fleetwood Mac Live, which is due out on April 9.

The rendition of “Gold Dust Woman” was recorded on August 29, 1977 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and it’s part of a bonus disc included on the deluxe editions of the Live reissue that features more than an hour’s worth of unreleased performances dating from 1977 through 1982.

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, including at Fleetwood Mac’s YouTube channel.

As previously reported, the Fleetwood Mac Live reissue, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available as a Super Deluxe Edition and a Super Deluxe Tour Edition, both of which feature three CDs, two vinyl LPs and a bonus seven-inch vinyl single.

Two of the CDs and the LPs feature a remastered version of the original Live album, while the third CD boasts 14 previously unreleased concert performances. The bonus single features unreleased demos of “Fireflies” and “One More Night,” songs that first appeared on the Live album.

Most of the original album was recorded in 1979 and ’80 during Fleetwood Mac’s tour in support of Tusk, while one song dates back to the band’s 1975 trek.

Both deluxe physical versions of the reissue come packaged in a slipcase featuring a booklet with rare photos, a full list of Tusk Tour dates, and a history of the Live album written by rock journalist David Wild. The Tour Edition also features a variety of memorabilia.

By Matt Friedlander

