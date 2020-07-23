Fleetwood Mac releasing two box sets focused on its early releases in September

Rhino

On September 4, Fleetwood Mac will release two multiple-disc collections delving into the band’s early years, before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the group.

The first is Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974, an eight-CD box set featuring seven of the band’s studio albums, plus a previously unreleased live album recorded in December 1974. The studio efforts featured in the collection are 1969’s Then Play On, 1970’s Kiln House, 1971’s Future Games, 1972’s Bare Trees, 1973’s Penguin and Mystery to Me, and 1974’s Heroes Are Hard to Find. Most of the discs also include one or more bonus tracks.

Fleetwood Mac underwent several lineup changes during the late 1960s and early 1970s, with drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie remaining the only constant members. Among the other musicians who played with the group during this era were founding frontman Peter Green, singer/keyboardist Christine McVie and singer/guitarists Jeremy Spencer, Danny Kirwan and Bob Welch.

Among the U.K. hits and popular songs featured on the box set are “Oh Well,” “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown),” “Sentimental Lady” — and “Hypnotized.”

The unreleased concert album Live from The Record Plant 12-15-74 boasts a performance that the band gave in Sausalito, California, that originally aired on a local radio station.

The second release is a four-LP vinyl box set titled Fleetwood Mac 1973-1974 that features Penguin, Mystery to Me, Heroes Are Hard to Find and Live from The Record Plant, as well as a seven-inch single offering a mono promo edit of the Mystery to Me track “For Your Love” and the outtake “Good Things (Come to Those Who Wait).”

A limited-edition colored-vinyl version of the Fleetwood Mac 1973-1974 also will be available.

By Matt Friedlander

