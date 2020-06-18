Fleetwood Mac to release expanded reissue of 1969 album 'Then Play On' in September

BMG

A deluxe, expanded edition of Fleetwood Mac‘s 1969 album, Then Play On, will be released on CD and as a two-LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl on September 18.

The reissue, which can be pre-ordered now, will include the original U.K. version’s 14 songs, as well as four bonus tracks. The album has been mastered at half speed, offering improved audio quality.

The CD edition will include a 16-page mediabook, while the two-LP version will be packaged with a 16-page book pack, both of which will feature a foreword penned by drummer Mick Fleetwood and sleeve notes by veteran music journalist and author Anthony Bozza.

Released in September 1969, Then Play On was Fleetwood Mac’s third studio album. It also was the group’s last album to feature founding singer/guitarist and original band leader Peter Green and its first to feature guitarist Danny Kirwan.

Then Play On became Fleetwood Mac’s third straight album to reach the top 10 of the U.K. charts, ascending to #6, although it only reached #109 in the U.S.

The record’s original track list did not feature any hits, although it did include the gem “Rattlesnake Shake.” Among the bonus tracks are the two-part “Oh Well” and “The Green Manalishi (with the Two Prong Crown),” which reached #2 and #10, respectively, in the U.K. “Oh Well” became Fleetwood Mac’s first song to land on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching #55.

The Then Play On reissue, dubbed the “Celebration Edition,” will arrive in advance of the worldwide release of the concert film documenting the star-studded Peter Green tribute show that Mick Fleetwood organized and hosted that was held this past February at London’s Palladium.

Here’s the track list of the Then Play On reissue:

“Coming Your Way”

“Closing My Eyes”

“Fighting for Madge”

“When You Say”

“Show-Biz Blues”

“Under Way”

“One Sunny Day”

“Although the Sun Is Shining”

“Rattlesnake Shake”

“Without You”

“Searching for Madge”

“My Dream”

“Like Crying”

“Before the Beginning”

“Oh Well – Pt. 1″*

“Oh Well – Pt. 2″*

“The Green Manalishi (with the Two Prong Crown)”*

“World in Harmony”*

* = bonus tracks.

By Matt Friedlander

