Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies at 79

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The rock world has lost another legend. Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie died Wednesday at the age of 79.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” read a statement from her family, noting she died “peacefully at hospital” after “a short illness.” The family asked for privacy and shared, “ … we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Fleetwood Mac also released a statement, saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.” They also called her the “best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.” They note, “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Christine got her start as a member of the British band Chicken Shack. After marrying Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie, she appeared on their 1968 album Mr. Wonderful and became a permanent member in 1971, lasting through the many lineup changes of the group. She wrote and sang some of the band’s biggest hits, including 1975’s “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me,” as well as the Rumours tracks “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun,” and such later tracks as “Hold Me” from Mirage and “Little Lies” from Tango in the Night. She also released three solo albums and one collaborative album with Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham.

As a member of Fleetwood Mac she won two Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.