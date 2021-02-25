Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood participating in virtual Q&A session at SXSW Online 2021 fest

Credit: Ross Halfin

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood is among the artists and celebrities that will be featured speakers at the virtual 2021 edition of the annual South by Southwest Festival, dubbed SXSW Online 2021, which is scheduled for March 16-20.

Fleetwood will take part in an event called “Going Viral: In Your Dreams,” during which he will discuss such topics as how he’s sustained a long and lucrative music career and his recent success with the viral video platform TikTok.

The session was inspired in part by Fleetwood’s connection to one of TikTok’s biggest viral trends of 2020, the video of Nathan Apodaca grooving to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” as he sips Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice drink while rolling along on a skateboard. That clip helped catapult “Dreams” back up the Billboard charts and inspired Mick to launch a TikTok account and shoot his own popular video mimicking Apodaca’s.

The “Going Viral” event will feature Fleetwood and Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music, chatting about music, sustaining a career in the business, discovering new artists, how technology can influence popular trends and culture, and more.

By Matt Friedlander

