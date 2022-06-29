Flight Cancelations and Delays ahead of 4th of July

It’s expected that 3.55 million people will fly during the upcoming Holiday weekend.

According to FlightAware, more than 1,400 flights in and out of the United States have been delayed as of Tuesday, with additionally more than 500 flights being cancelled.

The most travel, both on the road and in the sky, will take place on July 1st, with the lowest being on July 4th.

The country has been plagued by flight cancellations and delays in recent months due to a major shortage in pilot and airline staff.

Major airline companies have stated that they struggle to alleviate the shortages due to a massive wave of resignations and layoffs during the pandemic.