Flight makes emergency landing due to unwanted game of ‘footsie’

Police say a Texas man is facing federal charges for an “in-flight incident” which caused a Southwest Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in New Mexico.

According to reports, the man allegedly tried to play a nonconsensual game of footsie with a woman seated next to him.

Justin Riley Brafford was detained Thursday and faces multiple charges including an assault charge and up to 20 years in prison for the alleged incident.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old faces a $250,000 fine for his confrontation with the cabin crew following the alleged incident.

The alleged incident began right before take-off and continued throughout the flight until the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing, reports say.

Brafford allegedly put his arm on the woman’s leg, and when she refused his advances, forcibly tried to “play footsie” with her, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

The woman reportedly attempted to make Brafford stop his actions, but claims he pulled her sweater, while repeatedly asking her to go out after the flight and if she was staying alone in her hotel.

Once flight attendants were made aware of the situation they intervened and moved Brafford to a new seat.

However, Brafford did not stop the alleged harassment and engaged in a confrontation with the cabin crew when he attempted to approach the woman once more.

Shortly after, the pilot was notified about the incident and forced to make an emergency landing.

Brafford claimed to authorities in Albuquerque that he believed the woman was flirting with him but did acknowledge that he “may have gone too far” in the reported complaint.

Police believe Brafford may have been under the influence of drugs as well as intoxicated during the incident.