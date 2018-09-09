Florence Becomes a Hurricane, Others to Follow; No Threat to Fla

Florence has grown into a hurricane with 75mph sustained winds, as of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters at the NHC expect it to strengthen into a major hurricane by Monday, and to remain “an extremely dangerous major hurricane” into the latter part of the week, as it gets closer to the southeastern U.S.

Florence is currently about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda. North Carolina and Virginia should begin to feel the wind effects around Thursday.

Additionally, Tropical Storm Isaac now has maximum sustained winds of 65mph. It is about 1,470 miles east of the Windward Islands. It is also expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night and affect the Caribbean by Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Helene, also with 65mph sustained winds, is predicted to become a hurricane on Sunday.

According to Chuck Caracozza, an NHC forecaster, “It’s the peak of the hurricane season, so this is definitely the time” to have multiple storms in the ocean at the same time.

