Florence Could Hit North Carolina as Cat 5

The monster hurricane is bearing down on the Carolinas with winds reaching up to 140 miles an hour. Category four Florence is expected to impact the east coast on Thursday. Millions are bracing for impact. And once the storm hits forecasters fear Florence will stall. As a result more than a million people are evacuating the coastline ahead of what is expected to be a direct hit from the powerful and intensifying Hurricane Florence.

Further strengthening is expected, as Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane by Thursday. The storm is projected to take aim at North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgina later this week, as all three governors have already declared states of emergency.

Hurricane Florence could strengthen to ‘life-threatening’ Category 5 https://t.co/xHvg2Zv3Py pic.twitter.com/g7bed5KLFB — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2018

Miami Fire Rescue workers are planning to head up north to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Crews from the Salvation Army are also planning trips to the Carolinas, and FPL has 500 workers leaving today.

Here is the latest 500 AM EDT forecast track and key messages for Hurricane Florence from the @NHC_Atlantic. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches have been issued in association with major Hurricane Florence. #HurricaneFlorence #HurricanePreparedness #HurricanePrep pic.twitter.com/PcubmxWTkt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2018

In addition to Hurricane Florence, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring Hurricane Helene, a Category 2 storm moving northwestward over the eastern Atlantic with top winds of 110 miles an hour. In the central Atlantic, Isaac has dropped back to tropical storm status, but is likely to be at or near hurricane strength as it heads into the eastern Caribbean Sea over the next couple of days. And a disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean is forecast to move into the western Gulf of Mexico and form a tropical depression later this week.

We can expect increased wave action and rip currents here in South Florida as a result of Florence.

The post Florence Could Hit North Carolina as Cat 5 appeared first on 850 WFTL.