Florence death toll rises to 17, 3-month-old baby confirmed victim

The death toll from Hurricane Florence and its remnants has risen to seventeen confirmed victims.

According to officials, a 3-month-old died in North Carolina when a tree landed on a mobile home on Sunday.

Earl Mathers who is the Gaston County manager said in an email to commissioners the tree fell on a mobile home in Dallas, about 240 miles (386 kilometers) west of where Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday in Wrightsville Beach.

County spokesman James McConnell confirmed to The Associated Press that officials believe the tree fell because of the rain and wind from the storm’s remnants.

