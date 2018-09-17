Florence death toll rises to 17, 3-month-old baby confirmed victim

The death toll from Hurricane Florence and its remnants has risen to seventeen confirmed victims.

According to officials, a 3-month-old died in North Carolina when a tree landed on a mobile home on Sunday.

County spokesman James McConnell confirmed to The Associated Press that officials believe the tree fell because of the rain and wind from the storm’s remnants.

The post Florence death toll rises to 17, 3-month-old baby confirmed victim appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

UPDATED: TD Florence Continues Tormenting Carolinas; 15 Dead Trump Will Text Most Americans in FEMA Test This Week WSJ Report: Additional Tariffs Coming on Chinese Imports TD Florence Continues Tormenting Carolinas; 14 Dead Winning Fantasy 5 Tickets Sold in West Palm, Dania Beach TD Florence Continues Tormenting Carolinas; 13 Dead
Comments