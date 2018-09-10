Florence Now Category 3 Hurricane Taking direct Aim At North Carolina

Hurricane Florence is now a Category 3 storm. The National Hurricane Center’s 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time advisory lists Florence about 580 miles south-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds at 115 miles-per-hour. Hurricane Florence is also moving a little faster, traveling west at 13 miles-per-hour.

Further strengthening is expected, as Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane by Thursday. The storm is projected to take aim at North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgina later this week, as all three governors have already declared states of emergency.

North Carolina is in the bullseye of Hurricane Florence. That’s according to Governor Roy Cooper who told reporters today his state is bracing for a “hard hit” in the next couple of days. Cooper added he has asked the White House for disaster declarations for several parts of North Carolina in order to mobilize more resources immediately. The governor went on to say Florence is intensifying and is now a Category 3 storm. The National Hurricane Center’s 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time advisory lists Florence about 580 miles south-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds at 115 miles-per-hour. The storm is projected to take aim at North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgina later this week, possibly by Thursday, as all three governors have already declared states of emergency.

We can expect increased wave action and rip currents here in South Florida as a result of Florence.

While Florence is now a major hurricane and continuing to strengthen over the southwest Atlantic, forecasters are also watching two other hurricanes further out in the ocean. Neither is currently threatening any land areas, but Isaac is holding steady in strength as a Category 1 hurricane over the central Atlantic. Helene is quickly strengthening over the eastern Atlantic and is now a Category 2 storm with top winds of 105 miles an hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by tonight.

We are keeping an eye on Hurricane Isaac is a category one and is headed for the Caribbean and on into the Gulf of Mexico.

