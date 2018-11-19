Florida AG Bondi Includes CVS and Walgreens in Opioid Lawsuit

Florida’s Attorney General Pam Bondi is widening the net in a lawsuit targeting alleged contributors to the opioid crisis.
Bondi is suing Walgreens and CVS over what she says is their role in the opioid crisis.

The amended complaint alleges that Walgreens and CVS sold and shipped “unreasonable” quantities of opioids into Florida.
Bondi claims the pharmacy giants failed to stop suspicious orders of opioids they received.

Pam Bondi announced Friday she was adding the two drugstore chains to a suit against Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, and other drug companies.

Bondi says the lack of oversight has cost Floridian lives and huge sums of tax money, Bondi said.
The lawsuit notes that Walgreens sold more than two-million tablets to a pharmacy in a town of 12-thousand people while CVS sold more than 700 million doses between 2006 and 2014.

CVS responded saying that the lawsuit is without merit and that the company complies with all federal and state laws for dispensing of controlled substance prescriptions adding they also have stringent policies to prevent abuse.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Did President Trump Call Rep. Adam Schiff a Bad Word? White House Threatens to Yank Jim Acosta’s Hard Pass Again FLOTUS and POTUS Head to PBIA After Welcoming White House Xmas Tree Police: Pedestrian Struck by Brightline Train in Lantana FBI Investigating Mysterious Cruise Ship Death The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/19/18
Comments