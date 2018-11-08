Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is reportedly under consideration to be the next U.S. Attorney General.
Jeff Sessions resigned yesterday as the nation’s top law enforcement officer at the request of President Trump and several news outlets say the list of replacements includes Bondi.
She will be stepping down as Florida’s attorney general because of term limits. In 2016, Bondi endorsed Trump’s presidential bid, saying the two had been friends for many years.
Florida AG Pam Bondi Potential Replacement For Sessions
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is reportedly under consideration to be the next U.S. Attorney General.