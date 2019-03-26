Florida Bill Seeking to Raise the Age in Which People can Buy tobacco Products Ok’d by Senate Panel

A bill that seeks to raise the minimum age in which a person can purchase tobacco or vape related products has been ok’d by the Florida Senate panel.

The bill was passed through the panel on Monday and is now set to go to several other panels for approval.

If the bill does pass, it will raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco and vape products from 18 to 21 to align with the purchase of alcohol. It would apply criminal penalties to those who sell or provide the products to underage people.

While some support the bill as a way to prevent younger people from becoming addicted to the products, others believe that vaping products should still be made available as it could aid in the process of quitting tobacco.