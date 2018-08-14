Florida Candidate Apologizes for Fudging College Diploma, Stays in Race

Florida State House Candidate Melissa Howard accused of fudging a fake college degree has apologized, but she’s still staying in the race.

Howard, a Republican, posted an apology on Facebook saying it was “never her intent to deceive or mislead anyone.”

Howard’s opponent first questioned whether Howard really had degree from Miami University of Ohio.

Howard is running for a seat in the Florida House, seeking to represent District 73, which includes parts of Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Her opponent in the Aug. 28 Republican primary is Tommy Gregory, a Sarasota attorney.

Howard initially called the story “fake news” and even went as far as to post a fraudulent diploma on social media.

But, after Miami University confirmed that the diploma was fake and Howard never graduated from their institution, the Republican from Sarasota issued an apology for lying.

In Florida, it’s a first degree misdemeanor to use a fake degree to misrepresent academic standing.

A candidate does not need a degree to run for office in Florida.

Howard says if she wins, she will lead by example.

She released the statement on Monday after her college degree claims turned into national news.

“I would like to apologize to my family and my supporters for this situation. It was not my intent to deceive or mislead anyone. I made a mistake in saying I completed my degree. What I did was wrong and set a bad example for someone seeking public service. I am staying in the race and intend to win and lead by example from now on.”

Former Manatee County GOP Chair Donna Hayes, who lead the party for a decade and has endorsed Howard’s opponent , said Sunday that Howard should immediately withdraw from the race.

“That’s a very deceptive falsification that she made,” Hayes said, adding: “It makes the Republican Party look very loose and look like they have no principles.”

