A Republican candidate for the state house in Florida has dropped out of the race after she called her fake college degree, “fake news.”

FLA News Online was the first to report Melissa Howard of Sarasota did not earn a degree as she claimed from Miami University in Ohio.

Howard denied the report and posted a photo of herself holding a framed degree…which apparently was “fake.”

Melissa Howard, a #Republican candidate for the Florida House, lied about having a college degree and posed with a fake diploma after a news outlet questioned her credentials: https://t.co/HkQKq7va3K pic.twitter.com/wjmXu58QTu — Jeffrey Guterman, Ph.D. (@JeffreyGuterman) August 11, 2018

Miami University officials confirmed Howard did not graduate and the degree in the photo was not authentic.

They said Howard was a student but dropped out in 1993.

Howard initially called the reports “fake news,” but deleted the photo.

Earlier this week, she admitted she lied and yesterday she quit the campaign for a seat representing the 73rd District in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

The post Florida Candidate Drops Out of Race After Admitting To Lying About Degree appeared first on 850 WFTL.