Florida Child the First to Die During This Flu Season

The Florida Department of Health’s Bureau of Epidemiology has reported that a young child from Florida has is the first reported death of this flu season.

According to the report, the unidentified child tested positive for influenza B and passed away between Sept. 30th and Oct. 6th. It reported that the child was healthy before getting the flu and had not been vaccinated.

Since Flu season has begun, there has only been two flu or flu-like outbreaks in Florida. Both of the outbreaks were reported at schools in the Hillsborough County area, however, health officials say the child did not die from either one of these outbreaks.

